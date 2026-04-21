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U.S. Labor Secretary to step down: White House

2026-04-21 09:26:30Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is leaving her post amid an investigation into alleged misconduct, becoming the third cabinet member to step down during President Donald Trump's second term. 

"Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector," White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung wrote on Monday in a post on social media platform X.

"Keith Sonderling will take on the role of Acting Secretary of Labor," Cheung said. As the Deputy Secretary of Labor, Sonderling is the second-highest-ranking official.

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