Smart factories power China's growth rebound

Walk into a mid-sized electronics factory in Shenzhen today, and you might not find the assembly line workers you expected. Instead, robotic arms move with eerie precision, artificial intelligence-driven quality inspection cameras scan components at speeds no human eye can match, and a digital dashboard tracks every unit from raw material to finished product in real time. This is not a vision of the future; it is the present, and it is quietly reshaping what "Made in China" means for the global economy.

China's economic data for the first quarter of 2026 came in stronger than many had anticipated.

GDP expanded by 5 percent, industrial value added climbed 6.1 percent, fixed asset investment growth clocked in at 1.7 percent, and exports surged close to 12 percent.

These numbers sketch a broad-based recovery. But zoom in on the industrial figures, and a sharper, more consequential story emerges: China's manufacturing sector is not just recovering; it is upgrading, and doing so at a pace and scale that transforms the country's industrial landscape.

A 6.1 percent rise in industrial value added is robust by any standard, but its true significance lies in what is being produced rather than how much.

China's industrial output is increasingly concentrated in higher-margin, technology-intensive goods. High-tech manufacturing value-added grew at twice the speed of the overall industrial value-added growth, rising by 12.5 percent in the first quarter year-on-year. 3D printing devices, lithium-ion batteries and industrial robots saw particularly faster growth.

The export structure has also upgraded notably. Mechanical and electrical products now constitute 63.4 percent of China's total exports. Shipments of integrated circuits and the "new three" — electric vehicles, lithium batteries and wind power equipment — have grown dramatically. China is pivoting from a "manufacturer of quantity" to one focused on quality.

This is a hint of what lies ahead. As countries seek to diversify their energy mix, external demand for these green products will remain strong. Buyers in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America are not purchasing these goods out of brand loyalty or habit; they are doing so because China has developed its technical capacity to deliver them at a quality and price that competitors cannot match. This competitive edge is not static, but neither is it fragile. The industrial knowledge embedded in China's upgraded manufacturing base, process know-how, supply chain depth and engineering talent, takes years to replicate. China's sheer manufacturing scale and dynamic technological advancement help maintain its competitiveness. Meanwhile, efficient production lowers the costs of these green products and brings prices within reach of a broad base of end users, thereby helping accelerate the energy transition across the globe.

Industrial upgrading did not happen overnight, and it was not accidental.

Years of strategic investment in research and development, combined with a fiercely competitive domestic market that compels companies to innovate, have produced a manufacturing ecosystem that is qualitatively different from the one the world grew accustomed to in the 2000s.

China's R&D spending as a share of its GDP has grown steadily over the years.

Notably, an increasing proportion of that spending now originates from private enterprises rather than state-owned institutions, a sign that innovation is commercially driven, not just mandated by policy.

Perhaps the most consequential transformation happening inside Chinese factories is the rapid deployment of AI at the operational level. This goes well beyond automation. Earlier waves of factory modernization replaced human hands with machines that could repeat fixed tasks.

What is unfolding now is different: AI systems that can adapt, optimize, and make decisions in real time.

Manufacturers in sectors ranging from semiconductors to specialty chemicals are deploying machine-learning models that continuously analyze production data to accelerate product development, optimize quality control, adjust process parameters on the fly, and reduce material waste with a precision that manual oversight could never achieve.

The productivity gains from these systems are compounding. Smart factories don't just produce more; they produce better, faster, and with fewer defects.

Chinese technology companies have been active partners in this transformation. Homegrown AI platforms, whose development was partly galvanized by restricted access to foreign software and chips, have found a ready and expanding domestic market in industrial clients. The symbiosis between China's tech sector and its manufacturing base has created a feedback loop: factories generate the real-world data that train better AI models, and better AI models make factories more productive. This loop is accelerating.

AI development and diffusion have helped to create and nurture the new quality productive forces that propel productivity-driven growth.

What the first quarter of 2026 suggests, most encouragingly, is that China's industrial upgrade has reached a self-reinforcing stage.

It has turned into a virtuous cycle where stronger industrial output attracts more investment into productive capacity, more investment funds better technology, better technology improves output quality and export competitiveness and higher export revenues fund the next round of R&D and equipment procurement.

China's economic challenges — an uneven consumer recovery, demographic pressure, a property sector still finding its floor and local government debt overhang — are real and will not be resolved quickly. But industrial upgrading plays an instrumental role in meeting these challenges. With productivity growth and economic expansion, high-income jobs multiply, especially in the services sector, providing income and a positive outlook to bolster consumer spending. Productivity growth ameliorates labor shortage problems down the road, and drives sustained income and output growth that translate into higher fiscal revenues and less "automatic stabilizer" type of fiscal expenditure. Industrial competitiveness will also continue to boost China's exports, as a supplement to domestic demand. The symbiotic dynamics between supply-side upgrading and demand-side expansion will play a key role in addressing economic challenges facing China.

The author is a Kremer chair professor of economics at Willamette University and a non-resident senior fellow at the Global Development Policy Center (Boston University).