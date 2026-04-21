County blends preservation with tourism-led economic growth

Over the past two years, Chusum county in the Xizang autonomous region has made steady progress in cultural tourism development, drawing on its rich heritage and unique plateau landscapes to attract visitors and improve local livelihoods. At the center of this transformation is the Lhagyari Palaces, a site of deep historical significance that now plays a growing role in the local economy.

Since officially open to the public in March 2025, the complex has quickly become a draw for tourists and social media influencers, according to the county's bureau of culture and tourism.

The site's rising profile has been amplified by local influencer "Phurta", whose promotion has brought national attention to the site, which dates back more than 800 years.

"Visitors can explore the site free of charge, but their presence supports local industries such as dining and accommodation, creating wider economic benefits," says Kelsang Lhamo, deputy head of the bureau.

Kelsang Lhamo says that beyond Lhagyari, the county is expanding its broader tourism offerings. From hot springs and grasslands to lakes and ancient tombs, its natural and cultural assets are being gradually developed into accessible destinations.

The hot spring area already features guesthouses, with ticket revenues flowing directly to village collectives and residents, she says.

Plans are also underway to upgrade the county's primeval forests to attract trekking and eco-tourism, with a long-term goal of linking these sites to Lhagyari through a comprehensive tour route, in the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–30).

Recognizing the value of its heritage, Chusum has registered 83 protected sites, ranging from national to local levels. Investments in preservation efforts have surpassed 46.9 million yuan ($6.88 million), including 14 key conservation projects.

Exhibition spaces at Lhagyari have benefited from additional investments, totaling over 34 million yuan, Kelsang Lhamo says. She adds that these efforts reflect a commitment to protecting heritage while enabling sustainable tourism growth.

By turning cultural assets into accessible experiences, the county is working to balance preservation with development. The approach is already delivering results.

This synergy has propelled tourism-driven revenue while elevating the quality of life for local residents. In 2025 alone, visitor numbers reached 120,000 — a 56.23 percent increase year-on-year, generating 7.7 million yuan in tourism revenue.

"More than 30,000 residents took part in tourism-related activities, underscoring the sector's reach and inclusiveness," Kelsang Lhamo adds.

For many locals, cultural tourism has been transformative. Kunga Drolkar, a native of Chusum and a guide at the Lhagyari Palaces, embodies this change. "It's interesting to work as a guide at the palaces, and our living conditions have improved," she says.

Sharing the history of her hometown has also given her a strong sense of purpose, while creating opportunities that allow residents to stay close to home.

Through storytelling tours, Kunga Drolkar connects visitors to Lhagyari's rich legacy, blending historical narratives with personal anecdotes. "When visitors develop a love for this place, they ensure its growth and sustainability — and support local businesses along the way," she remarks.

Chusum county's embrace of cultural tourism is reshaping its identity while delivering concrete benefits to its people.

As the region continues to integrate preservation into development, it aims to provide a more enriching experience for visitors while fostering prosperity for its local population.

"I hope Lhagyari will become a lasting symbol of Chusum and a source of economic opportunity," says Kunga Drolkar.