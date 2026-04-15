Chinese, Vietnamese top leaders hold talks on advancing wide-ranging cooperation

China will advance high-quality comprehensive strategic cooperation with Vietnam, and accelerate the building of a higher-level China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks when holding talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China.

This marks the first foreign trip Lam made since being elected president of Vietnam earlier this month. The trip also comes a year after Xi's historic visit to the Southeast Asian country.

"Your visit to China at the earliest opportunity after being elected president of Vietnam demonstrates the great importance you have attached to the development of China-Vietnam relations," Xi said, adding that China has always regarded Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy.

Xi expressed confidence that under the strong leadership of the CPV Central Committee headed by To Lam, Vietnam will firmly follow the path of socialism and strive toward its two centennial goals.

He said the leadership of the communist party is the most essential feature and the greatest strength of socialism, and defending the socialist system and the ruling position of the communist party is the greatest common strategic interest of the CPC and the CPV.

Xi said the two sides must maintain a high degree of strategic vigilance and strong strategic resolve, always remain confident in their path and system, and ensure that all reform will not change the direction of the path or the nature of the system.

The two sides should implement the new round of cooperation plan between the CPC and the CPV, and conduct in-depth exchanges and mutual learning on theories and experiences in party and state governance, and make good use of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security, he said.

Xi said both countries should work together in their modernization drive, accelerate the alignment of development strategies and prioritize infrastructure connectivity.

Xi also called on both sides to strengthen cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and the Internet of Things, adding that more high-quality Vietnamese products are welcome to enter the Chinese market.

He encouraged China and Vietnam to continue strengthening friendly exchanges and cooperation in tourism, culture, media, education, health, sports and other fields, announcing the launch of the China-Vietnam tourism cooperation year for 2026-2027.

China and Vietnam should uphold the principles of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and work together to oppose unilateralism and protectionism, Xi said, adding that both sides should safeguard the global free trade system and keep the industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded.

Xi said the two sides should join hands to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative, and work together to address global challenges.

As this year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, China stands ready to work with regional countries to strengthen coordination and collaboration, and promote the building of an even closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, Xi said.

Vietnam will firmly regard the development of relations with China as an objective necessity, a strategic choice and a top priority, Lam said, adding that his country will continue to support the one-China policy and stands ready to strengthen strategic communication and high-level strategic coordination with China.

Lam said Vietnam will upgrade the level of cooperation in economy, trade, investment, railways and other infrastructure, as well as tourism, and step up cooperation in education, training, science and technology, people-to-people exchanges, and sub-national cooperation.