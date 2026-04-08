China to continue contributing to restoring peace in Gulf and Middle East region: spokesperson

As a responsible major country, China will continue to play a constructive role and make positive contributions to restoring peace and tranquility in the Gulf and Middle East region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
As a responsible major country, China will continue to play a constructive role and make positive contributions to restoring peace and tranquility in the Gulf and Middle East region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
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