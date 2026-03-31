China leads the world in invasive BCI products

China's brain-computer interface (BCI) industry is entering a new phase of development as the country accelerates efforts to translate laboratory research into clinical and commercial applications.

On March 13, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved an implantable BCI medical device for market use. Jointly developed by Shanghai-based Neuracle Medical Technology and Tsinghua University, the device is the world's first commercially approved invasive brain-computer interface product, marking a shift from clinical application toward real-world deployment.

Brain-computer interfaces establish a direct communication pathway between neural activity and external devices. Signals generated in the brain, particularly in motor-related regions, are captured through implanted electrodes and decoded into executable commands. These commands can then be used to control assistive systems, offering new possibilities for patients with motor impairments.

The newly approved system is designed for patients with tetraplegia caused by cervical spinal cord injuries. It enables grasping movements through a pneumatic glove controlled by decoded neural signals, allowing users to perform basic hand functions in daily life.

The device integrates multiple components, including a BCI implant, an implanted electrode array, a neural signal transmitter and receiver, pneumatic glove equipment, surgical tools, and brain-signal decoding software.

Thanks to its minimally invasive surgical procedure and semi-invasive system design – electrodes are embedded between the skull and the dura mater, the thick external membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord – patients can typically return home within about one month after surgery.

The approval has also triggered a rapid policy response. Following the device's market authorization, China's National Healthcare Security Administration quickly engaged with the developer, reviewing technical details, clinical application scenarios, and industry needs. Within one week, the administration completed medical insurance codingfor the device, aiming to accelerate its transition from approval to clinical use and ensure patient access.

Globally, different technological approaches to brain-computer interfaces are emerging. In the United States, Elon Musk's Neuralink leads with fully implantable systems using high-density electrodes. The company announced its first human implantation in 2024, although it has yet to receive full commercial approval from US regulators.

Shanghai-based StairMed Technology is a direct counterpart to Neuralink, exploring fully invasive BCI systems. The company participated in the country's first clinical trial of a fully invasive BCI and recently completed a strategic financing round backed by major technology companies, including Tencent and Alibaba Group.

Also based in Shanghai, NeuroXess in January launched a super factory project in the Ganjiang New Area of Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, a major step towards supporting large-scale manufacturing of implantable BCI devices in China.

Data from CCID Consulting indicate that China's BCI market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of around 20% between 2024 and 2028, outpacing many traditional manufacturing sectors. Globally, the BCI market could approach or exceed $10 billion by around 2030, while China's domestic market may surpass 120 billion yuan (roughly $17 billion) by 2040.

China's policy framework has also provided sustained support for the sector. Brain-computer interfaces are identified as one of six priority future industries in the country's 15th Five-Year Plan.

The approval of China's first implantable brain-computer interface product represents a significant step not only for the country, but also for global development of the field. As different technological approaches continue to evolve, the next phase of innovation is likely to be defined by how effectively these systems move from controlled clinical environments into everyday use.

"China's BCI industry is at a critical stage characterized by accelerated technological breakthroughs, rapid ecosystem development, and a gradual increase in commercialization," said Ming Dong, vice president of Tianjin University and a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. "The country has already entered the first tier of global brain-computer interface development."

Ming added that at the technological level, non-invasive brain-computer interface technologies in China have reached parity with leading international standards, with some subfields taking the lead, while the gap in key components for invasive systems is narrowing rapidly. At the industrial level, growing attention from capital markets is accelerating the transition of the entire value chain from laboratory research to industrialization.