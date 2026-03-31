Air China resumes direct flights between Beijing and Pyongyang

Air China resumed direct flights between Beijing and Pyongyang, the capital city of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on Monday.

According to Air China's website, flight CA121 departed Beijing Capital International Airport at 8:05 a.m. on Monday and is scheduled to arrive at Pyongyang airport at around 11 a.m. local time.

Cross-border air and rail links between China and the DPRK were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Regular daily passenger train services resumed in early March.