Xizang aims to better preserve ethnic culture

Efforts to preserve the language and culture of ethnic groups with relatively small populations in the Xizang Autonomous Region have been stepped up in recent years to ensure these can be passed down to the younger generation, said deputies to China's top legislature.

Tashi Gyaltsen, who is the only deputy to the 14th National People's Congress from the Lhoba ethnic group in the Doyu Lhoba ethnic autonomous township, said the group has a spoken language but no script, so members have to pass down their cultural heritage orally.

"The local government funds the hiring of teachers to offer Lhoba language courses in schools. Also, villages in the township regularly host Lhoba language night classes, during which the elders eagerly teach and the young people actively participate," he said.

There are about 4,300 Lhoba people in China, making the ethnic group one of the smallest among the country's 56 ethnic groups in terms of population.

Tashi Gyaltsen, who has been focusing on the preservation of the Lhoba language and culture as an NPC deputy, formally submitted a proposal in 2019 during the annual session of the 13th NPC for strengthening the protection of the Lhoba heritage. Over the past two years, the county-level government has invested more than 8 million yuan ($1.2 million) to revive and protect the Lhoba people's language, history, traditional crafts, songs, dances, clothing styles and distinctive dwellings, said the NPC deputy.

Following expansion and renovation, the Lhoba Ethnic History Museum in the township has become a window for showcasing the rich culture and heritage of the ethnic group, he said.

The museum covers a range of subjects — from the origin of the ethnic group's name and migration history to its agricultural traditions and handicraft heritage, including weaving and dyeing items of clothing, which he said allows visitors to experience the Lhoba way of life.

"However, we do not want the Lhoba culture to remain confined to museums. Our goal is to promote our ethnic clothing, music, customs and traditions, integrating these into our young people's daily lives," Tashi Gyaltsen said.

The draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress, which was submitted to the ongoing fourth session of the 14th NPC, underscores the promotion and protection of ethnic languages.

It says that the State respects and guarantees the learning and use of ethnic languages and scripts, promotes their "standardization, normalization and informationization", and supports the protection, compilation, research and utilization of ancient books of minority groups.

Norbu Yangzom, an NPC deputy from Metog county in Xizang's Nyingchi, said that with the promotion of the culture of the local Monba ethnic group, the county has become a popular tourist destination.

Metog currently has a permanent population of about 15,300 people.

Metog has approximately 8,500 people belonging to the Monba ethnic group. In recent years, through the integrated development of the local culture and tourism industries, the county has transformed the distinctive traditions of the Monba people, such as their clothing and folk dances, into cultural products that can be experienced firsthand, said Norbu Yangzom, who is the only deputy to the 14th NPC from the ethnic group.

"Our village has revitalized Monba textile techniques by establishing clothing factories and ethnic costume shops, reviving the glory of traditional Monba attire," she said.

According to Norbu Yangzom, Monba ethnic cuisine is particularly unique. In recent years, people in the county have either reinvented or improved upon traditional Monba delicacies to serve up 11 distinctive dishes, and established standards for these local specialties.

"Bringing local delicacies to the table not only attracts a large number of visitors to Metog, but also promotes the better inheritance and development of the Monba culinary culture," she said.

Nestled below the snowcapped peaks of the Himalayas and with the raging Yarlung Zangbo River running through it, Metog was the last county in China to be linked to the outside world with a paved road in 2013.

"I still remember the first time I attended the annual session of the 14th NPC in Beijing three years ago. When people asked me where I was from and I said Metog county, many said they had never heard of it. But things are different now," Norbu Yangzom said.

With the continuous development of infrastructure and the successful execution of rural vitalization projects, the once-isolated county is now steadily climbing the popularity charts among tourists. In 2025, Metog received more than 700,000 visitors, generating nearly 470 million yuan in tourism revenue.

"When tourists ask me why Metog has suddenly become so popular, I say it is not a mere coincidence, but the result of years of hard work to implement rural vitalization policies. When the time is right, you achieve what you deserve," Norbu Yangzom said.