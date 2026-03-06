Flight from Dubai lands safely in Shanghai after war-triggered suspension in Middle East

(ECNS) -- After a days-long disruption, the first resumed flight from Dubai to Shanghai successfully touched down on Thursday evening.

Passengers wave their hands as they arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport from Dubai on March 5, 2026.

At the arrivals gate of Shanghai Pudong International Airport, a woman surnamed Xiong, who returned to China with her husband and grandson, said she felt fortunate to have arrived home safely.

Emirates flight EK304, which departed from Dubai at 9:43 a.m. local time Thursday, arrived in Shanghai at 9:33 p.m. Beijing time, covering a distance of 6,445 kilometers.

Among the passengers, 23 were the first group of tourists returning from the Middle East, organized by Spring and Autumn Travel.

Flights between China and parts of the Middle East were disrupted after a sharp escalation of regional tensions.

On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military strike, called Epic Fury, against hundreds of targets in Iran. The attack resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes against Israel and U.S. bases across the region.

The escalation triggered a chain reaction. As a result, several Middle Eastern countries have closed parts of their airspace and restricted flight operations, leading to the cancellation of a large number of flights to and from the region and leaving many tourists and overseas Chinese stranded.

As a key aviation hub in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates has also partially closed its airspace, affecting flights to and from China.

Since the incident, several travel agencies in Shanghai have activated emergency response mechanisms, setting up special task forces to coordinate flights, accommodations and ground transportation for affected tourists.

With flights gradually resuming, travel agencies expect air routes between China and the Middle East to return to normal operations in the coming days.