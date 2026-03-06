LINE

Blasts heard in Abu Dhabi as defense systems respond to missile threat

2026-03-06 Xinhua

Blasts were heard in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday evening as residents received mobile phone alerts warning of potential missile threats.

Similar alerts were issued across other emirates, including Dubai and Fujairah, by the UAE Ministry of Interior, urging residents and visitors to seek immediate shelter in the nearest secure building and to stay away from windows, doors, and open areas.

The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a post on social media platform X that a missile threat was being neutralized.

