China to enhance childbirth support

China will enhance childbirth support through various economic and social policies, according to a draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30).

China is set to expand coverage of maternity insurance, guarantee maternity leave, and promote the application of assisted reproductive technology in a regulated and orderly manner, according to the draft outline submitted Thursday to the ongoing national legislative session for examination.

The country will also speed up the building of an inclusive childcare service network and direct housing policies in favor of families with two or more children, according to the draft outline.