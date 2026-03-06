Israeli airstrikes hit S. Beirut after full evacuation warning

Israeli warplanes launched a new wave of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs late Thursday, hours after Israel warned all residents to evacuate the entire Dahieh area, local broadcaster al-Jadeed reported.

Earlier, the Israeli military issued an urgent warning, ordering residents across Beirut's southern suburbs to leave immediately. It marked the first time Israel has called for a full evacuation of the area.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Health Ministry said the death toll from Israeli attacks since Monday has risen to 123, with 683 wounded as of Thursday night.

Amid the escalating tensions, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, briefing him on the latest security developments in Lebanon and urging him to intervene with Israel to prevent any strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, following recent evacuation threats.

Separately, Macron also spoke with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, during which the French president expressed readiness to conduct necessary contacts and send urgent assistance to Lebanon, according to the National News Agency.

The escalation comes after Hezbollah on Monday fired missiles and drones toward Israel, saying the attacks were in retaliation for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and for repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Israel responded with massive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets and deployed ground forces into southern Lebanon.