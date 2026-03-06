NPC deputies from military, armed police review government work report

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) from the People's Liberation Army and the Chinese People's Armed Police Force reviewed the government work report in a group deliberation on Thursday at the ongoing annual NPC session.

Zhang Shengmin, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and an NPC deputy, participated in the group deliberation.

Zhang called on the military to enhance cohesion and convictions with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and thoroughly implement Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military.

The armed forces should thoroughly implement the system of ultimate responsibility resting with the CMC chairman, improve political rectification, and advance campaigns to improve conduct and combat corruption, continuously consolidating the political foundation for staying loyal to CMC Chairman Xi Jinping and resolutely following his command, Zhang said.

Efforts should be made to comprehensively strengthen military training and combat readiness and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, he added.