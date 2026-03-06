Chinese leaders attend deliberations at annual legislative session

Senior Chinese leaders on Thursday attended deliberations at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature.

When joining NPC deputies from Yunnan province in a group deliberation, Premier Li Qiang noted that this year marks the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30) amid increasing uncertainties in the external environment and arduous tasks in domestic reform and development.

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese premier, joins his fellow deputies from the delegation of Yunnan Province to deliberate on the government work report at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

Li urged more proactive and pragmatic actions to effectively tackle various risks and challenges.

Top legislator Zhao Leji participated in a group deliberation with deputies from Sichuan province, urging solid and in-depth implementation of all work to make a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, takes part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Sichuan Province at the fourth session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

Zhao, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, also called on the province to build a modern industrial system with its own features and strengths, and play an active role in advancing the construction of a unified national market.

Top political advisor Wang Huning joined his fellow deputies from Guizhou province in a group deliberation, calling on the province to develop new quality productive forces in line with local conditions, and promote the deep integration of sci-tech innovation with industrial innovation.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, joins his fellow deputies from the delegation of Guizhou Province to deliberate on the government work report at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, emphasized that Guizhou should adhere to ecological priority and green development, consolidate and expand poverty alleviation achievements, and accelerate the comprehensive vitalization of rural areas.

Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang, when joining deliberation with his fellow deputies from Liaoning province, called for pursuing genuine rather than inflated growth, and promoting high-quality, sustainable development.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, joins his fellow deputies from the delegation of Liaoning Province to deliberate on the government work report at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

He also stressed the need to accelerate efforts to build greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

Li Xi, secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China (CPC), joined lawmakers from Fujian province in a group deliberation. He urged the Party members and officials to firmly uphold a correct view on governance performance.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, joins lawmakers from the delegation of Fujian Province to deliberate on the government work report at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

He also called for intensified efforts to eradicate the breeding grounds and conditions for corruption, and firmly pursue the path of anti-corruption with Chinese characteristics.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

While speaking with his fellow lawmakers from Shandong province, Vice-President Han Zheng urged efforts to ensure a solid beginning for the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng joins his fellow lawmakers from the delegation of Shandong Province to deliberate on the government work report at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

He also urged efforts to actively respond to external challenges, continue to deepen reform and opening up, and enhance the momentum and vitality for China's high-quality development.