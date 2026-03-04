China to boost consumption, expand domestic demand: spokesperson

China will actively boost consumption and promote the building of a strong domestic market this year, guided by the strategy of expanding domestic demand, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, told a press conference that the country will expand the supply of high-quality consumer goods and services. Efforts will be made to enhance service consumption, optimize the consumer goods trade-in program, and establish an international consumption environment.

Meanwhile, China will work to improve living standards while increasing consumer spending, Lou said, citing measures including promoting high-quality employment, formulating and implementing an income growth plan for both urban and rural residents, and improving education, childcare, elderly care, and medical security systems.