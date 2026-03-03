NPC deputy dedicated to rural vitalization

Musajan Khairat talks about expectation for this year's national legislative session at his home in Xinyuan county of Ili Kazak autonomous prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Feb 8, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

Musajan Khaira, a villager of Keregetas village of Xinyuan county, Ili Kazak autonomous prefecture in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, is a deputy to the National People's Congress. After graduating from junior high school, he learned blacksmithing and welding skills and runs a welding workshop. In addition to pursuing a better life for his own family, Musajan also taught welding skills to villagers for free, helping local people to increase their incomes.

As an NPC deputy, Musajan consistently focuses on the demands of local people. In response to villagers' concerns about difficulties in farmland irrigation and road accessibility, he presented a suggestion on construction of high-standard farmland at a ravine area in Xinyuan county. With his efforts, a high-standard farmland construction project was launched and drip irrigation facilities were promoted, making it easier for farmers to cultivate the land and ensuring more stable income growth.

Musajan Khairat provides fodder to cattle in Xinyuan county of Ili Kazak autonomous prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Feb 9, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

Musajan keeps concentrating on high-quality development of rural areas. He presented suggestions such as advancing the reconstruction and expansion of local airport, upgrading county roads, and protecting wetland ecosystems, to promote rural development and improve local people's well-being.

Musajan Khairat (front) cleans snow with local cadres near the community service center in Keregetas village, Xinyuan county of Ili Kazak autonomous prefecture, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Feb 9, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)