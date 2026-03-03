LINE

(W.E. Talk) John Milligan-Whyte: If intimidation works and gets replicated, Greenland could be next

In January, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured by the U.S. and flown out of Venezuela. On February 23rd, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil demanded the immediate release of the country's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump has also renewed remarks on Greenland.

In the latest episode of W.E. Talk, John Milligan-Whyte, Chairman of the America-China Partnership Foundation, said that because this show of intimidation appeared to work, it risks being replicated. He warned that Greenland could become the next target.

Such a logic, creating emergencies to expand power, he said, is catastrophic for both the world and the United States, fueling domestic backlash and growing anger both in South America and Europe. (Chen Tianhao)

