(W.E.Talk) U.S. launches strikes abroad in an attempt to maintain its petrodollar hegemony

The U.S. forcibly seized Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela, and transferred him to New York for so-called “trial”, drawing global criticism. On Feb. 23, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto demanded the immediate release of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China, told China News Network in the latest W.E. Talk that from 1898 to 1998, the U.S. invaded Latin American countries 41 times, overthrew the governments of several nations in the region, and carried out coups and assassinations under various pretexts such as counter-terrorism and anti-narcotics.

Wang said the U.S. objectives include warning anti-U.S. forces in Latin America, including Cuba and Colombia; securing control over Venezuela’s oil resources to maintain its petrodollar system hegemony; and serving Trump’s goal of “making America great again”. agenda as part of a broader U.S. transition in global hegemony. He said the move reflects that the U.S. is trying to reshape its dominance in what it calls its “backyard” as well as in the world. (Zhang Dongfang, Zhao Li)