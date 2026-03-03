What makes China a magnet for foreign visitors during 2026 Spring Festival

During the 2026 Spring Festival, various tourist hotspots all around China welcomed a travel boom, with international flight bookings surging by nearly 20% year-on-year.

Foreign visitors were able to explore traditional Chinese New Year customs including shadow puppetry at the foot of Mount Tai, bamboo pole dancing in Mangshan of Hunan Province, as well as listening to classical poems at a street event in Beijing.

This year especially, foreigners celebrating the Spring Festival in China went viral online on both Chinese and Western social media. International guests are now joining in these festivities just like the locals do, such as making dumplings and hanging up personalized Spring Festival couplets on their doors.

Whether they are first-time visitors from abroad or long-term expats, everyone was able to explore their own unique way to experience the charm of Chinese New Year.