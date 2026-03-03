China's generative AI users hit 602 million in 2025

(ECNS) - China had 602 million generative artificial intelligence users as of December 2025, up 141.7% from the end of 2024, according to an official report cited by state media.

Generative AI users in China reach 602 million last year. ( file photo)

The penetration rate of generative AI reached 42.8%, an increase of 25.2 percentage points year-on-year, the China Internet Network Information Center said in its 57th Statistical Report on China's Internet Development.

The report said generative AI is becoming more embedded in daily life and industry.

China had more than 6,000 AI companies in 2025, with the core AI industry expected to exceed 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion), the report said.

Separately, data published in 2025 by the World Intellectual Property Organization showed China accounted for about 60% of global AI patents.

(By Zhang Jiahao)