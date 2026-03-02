Firms eye CIIE for China opportunities

Compared with the world's big whiskey producers, Dale Williams may consider himself a "small player", but his boutique distillery in Australia can still have significant advantages in tapping opportunities in the Chinese market.

"I've already sent some whiskey to China and it's been very well received and sold out. So it seems like a good time to take it further," said Williams, founder and distiller of Eden Whisky in Australia's southernmost Tasmania state.

The strong trade ties between Australia and China and the continued opening-up of the Chinese market significantly help local businesses such as his own, serving as a bright spot amid global economic challenges and disruptions, Williams said.

"China is our most important trading partner and both our countries' prosperities are intertwined," he said.

"Opening-up, in both directions, is extremely important for us. It is crucial in this environment that we have a good relationship. I believe all countries should have good, peaceful relationships and open trade. That's how it makes us all prosperous and able to move forward," he said.

Williams was speaking at an event on Thursday for Australian businesses and brands looking to take part in the 9th China International Import Expo, which takes place in Shanghai in November.

The global expo, which promotes trade and the further opening-up of the Chinese market, offers much optimism for growth and shared development, participants heard at the event in Sydney.

"It's one of the biggest platforms in the world to showcase our products. It'll be a great opportunity to see lots of buyers and give lots of people a chance to try our whiskey," Williams said.

Li Guoqing, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau, said the expo is an important part of China's opening-up.

"We chose Australia as the first stop of our global road show immediately after Spring Festival with full hope to start our cooperation from the beginning of a new year," Li said.

"In recent years, global trade has faced disruption, however, participation in the CIIE has continued to grow," he said, adding that over its eight years, more than 26,000 leading enterprises have participated in the expo, reflecting the commitment to sharing "China's enormous market opportunities by converting China's huge market potential into concrete purchasing power".

Fruitful results

Anna Fedeles, general manager, international operations, for Trade and Investment Queensland, the Australian state's global business agency for international investment and trade, said the expo is a major platform for Queensland companies entering the Chinese market, with its participation in last year's edition yielding fruitful results.

"It was an extremely successful experience for us, with the largest delegation that Queensland had sent anywhere in the world ever. There were over 110 representatives from more than 50 companies from Queensland," Fedeles said, adding that activities ranged from the promotion of Queensland's premium agricultural produce via exhibitions to professional livestreaming sales.

Speaking at a similar event on Feb 27, Li Mang, general manager of Bank of China's Sydney branch, said that Australia has "clear competitive strengths in agriculture, food, resources, energy, healthcare, education, and professional services — sectors that closely align with the evolving needs of the Chinese market".

"Through participation in the CIIE, many Australian companies have successfully expanded their footprint in China and achieved strong commercial outcomes. We are encouraged to see growing interest and engagement from Australian businesses in this important platform," he said.

The bank, as an exclusive strategic partner of the CIIE, continues to enhance its service offerings and deepen cooperation, helping overseas companies better understand China and succeed in the Chinese market, Li said.

Chen Jianyu, general manager of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Sydney branch, said that ICBC, which is a comprehensive partner of the expo, provides "end-to-end financial solutions for exhibitors, buyers and individual participants worldwide — covering exhibition promotion, business matching, account services, settlement, and trade finance, contributing to a mutually beneficial financial ecosystem for the CIIE".

The Sydney branch will "continue to act as a financial bridge, providing Australian enterprises with professional and efficient services — particularly in RMB cross-border solutions — to support their participation in the Expo and expansion into the Chinese market, and to further promote the steady and sustainable development of China-Australia economic ties", Chen said.