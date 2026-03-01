10 big things about China you should not miss (Feb. 22 - Feb. 28)

1. China expresses grave concern over U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran

China has expressed grave concern over Saturday's military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, calling for an immediate cessation of military actions.

Iran's Red Crescent Society said on Saturday that 201 people were killed and 747 others injured in U.S.-Israeli attacks on the country, according to a report by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2026 shows a view of downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran has closed its airspace as Israel and the United States launched attacks. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed that Iran's national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected.

The spokesperson added that Beijing calls for no further escalation of tensions, resumption of dialogue and negotiation, and efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East.

2. Merz’s China visit highlights opportunities

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz led a high-level trade delegation during his first official visit to China, underscoring Germany's strong commitment to deepening bilateral trade cooperation, China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

The ministry said that about 30 senior executives from leading German companies in the automotive, chemicals, biopharmaceuticals, machinery manufacturing, and circular economy sectors would accompany Merz.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on an official visit to China, watches a humanoid robot of Unitree Robotics writing the Chinese character "Fu", meaning "good fortune", in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

According to the ministry, China attaches great importance to economic and trade cooperation with Germany and is actively coordinating to prepare events such as the China-Germany economic advisory committee meeting, aiming to provide a platform for business dialogue and cooperation.

3. China steps up law enforcement patrols around Huangyan Island

China's coast guard said that it conducted law enforcement patrols on Saturday in the territorial waters and surrounding areas of Huangyan Island in the South China Sea, and that it has stepped up such activities throughout February, according to a statement published on its official WeChat account.

The coast guard added that it handled vessels involved in illegal infringement activities in accordance with laws and regulations and further reinforced control over the relevant waters.

The China Coast Guard vessel Hebao lawfully expels a Philippine ship in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Island, the South China Sea, Feb 21, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

4. Team China finishes Milan-Cortina 2026 with 5 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze medals

With five gold, four silver and six bronze medals at Milan-Cortina 2026, China achieved its best result at an overseas Winter Olympics.

China sent a delegation of 126 athletes to compete across seven sports and 91 events, making it the country's largest overseas Winter Olympics team in terms of both athlete numbers and events entered.

Su Yiming, flag bearer of the Chinese delegation, waves the five-star red flag as he enters the stadium during the closing ceremony of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Verona Olympic Arena in Verona, Italy, Feb. 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

China's total medal haul surpassed its previous overseas best of 11 medals achieved at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics (2 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze) and the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics (5 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze), while matching its record of five gold medals set in Vancouver.

5. China adds 20 Japanese entities to export control watchlist

China has added 20 Japanese entities to its export control watchlist, according to an announcement released by the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday.

The move was made in accordance with the Export Control Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on the Export Control of Dual-Use Items, the ministry said.

China’s Ministry of Commerce. (File photo)

6. China's GDP surpasses 140t yuan for the first time

China's economy expanded 5 percent year-on-year in 2025, surpassing the 140 trillion yuan ($20.4 trillion) threshold for the first time and remaining the world's second-largest economy, official data showed on Saturday.

The country's gross domestic product reached 140.19 trillion yuan in 2025, according to the annual statistical communique released by the National Bureau of Statistics. And the country's gross national income rose 5.1 percent to 139.37 trillion yuan last year.

Staff workers conduct the final check for tractors to be sold in a factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, on Jan 19, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

7. Foreigners entering China visa-free up 49.5% in 2025

China recorded 30.08 million inbound visits by foreign nationals under visa-free policies in 2025, up 49.5 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday.

A foreign tourist poses with a performer wearing a Peking Opera costume, while visiting the bustling Qianmen commercial area in Beijing on Sunday. (Photo/China Daily)

8. Center launched to deepen SCO health ties

The China-SCO Cooperation Center for Metabolic Diseases officially launched on Friday at Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai, aiming to further deepen health partnerships among members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and enhance the well-being of all people.

Metabolic diseases concern everyone. They include not only diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases, but are also closely linked to tumors and represent a major risk factor accelerating aging. Experts warn the threat of metabolic diseases is even more severe within the SCO, where the prevalence of diabetes far exceeds the global average and is still rising at a faster rate.

The China-SCO Cooperation Center for Metabolic Diseases officially is launched on Feb. 27, 2026, at Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai. (Photo/The Paper)

9. China to accelerate lunar mission plans this year

China is advancing toward its goal of sending a manned mission to the moon by around 2030, with the pace of construction of major related infrastructure set to accelerate this year, the China Manned Space Agency said in a news release on Friday.

"In 2026, full efforts will be made to push forward the construction of facilities and equipment required for lunar landing missions at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, as well as the building of other ground support systems such as telemetry, tracking, command, communications and the landing site," the agency said.

A Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) carrier rocket carrying seven satellites blasts off at 14:37 Beijing Time from waters off the coast of Yangjiang in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2026. (Photo by Guo Jinqi / For China News Service)

10. China's carbon dioxide emissions per 10,000 yuan of GDP down 5% in 2025

China's carbon dioxide emissions per 10,000 yuan ($1,445) of GDP fell 5 percent year-on-year in 2025, as the country made notable progress in energy conservation and carbon reduction, official data showed on Saturday.

Energy consumption per 10,000 yuan of GDP, excluding energy used as raw materials and non-fossil energy consumption, declined 5.1 percent year-on-year in 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).