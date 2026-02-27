China's top legislature wraps up standing committee session, removes 2 officials

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 21st session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Feb 26, 2026.(Photo：Xinhua)

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, concluded its 21st session on Thursday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to remove Wang Xiangxi from his post as minister of emergency management. They also voted to remove Liu Shaoyun from his position as president of the military court of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

NPC Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji presided over the closing session, which approved a deputy qualification report and other personnel-related bills.

Lawmakers approved in principle the draft work report of the NPC Standing Committee. The Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee proposed entrusting Zhao to deliver the report at the upcoming fourth session of the 14th NPC.

The draft agenda of the NPC's full session, along with the draft list of the session's presidium and secretary-general, were also adopted and will be submitted to the preparatory meeting of the NPC session for review. Lawmakers also adopted the list of non-voting participants invited to attend the session.

Addressing the closing meeting, Zhao highlighted that the upcoming annual NPC session will review the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), deliberate the draft environmental code, the draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress, and the draft law on national development planning, among other documents.

Zhao called on the NPC Standing Committee to focus on the central tasks of the Communist Party of China and the country and fulfill its statutory duties with a strong sense of responsibility.

He also urged the standing committee to be open to suggestions from deputies and welcome supervision to ensure the upcoming annual NPC session is held in an efficient and pragmatic manner.

Prior to the closing meeting, Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons and later presided over a lecture for lawmakers.