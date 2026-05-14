U.S. business leaders express confidence in Chinese market

Presence of CEOs shows nation remains important driver of future global growth

Business leaders from the United States have voiced their confidence in the Chinese market and pledged to expand investments in what they consider one of the world's most significant engines of future growth, given the market's vast scale, ability to innovate rapidly and resilient supply chains.

Visitors taste wine from California at the food and agriculture pavilion of the United States last year during the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. The pavilion covered 350 square meters and featured 19 exhibitors, both record highs for the event. (PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY）

A high-profile business delegation comprising top U.S. executives from sectors including technology, finance, aviation and agriculture arrived in Beijing on Wednesday as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's entourage. The delegation's presence signals that commercial ties binding the two economies remain too deep to sever, economists and business executives said.

Among the top business leaders and CEOs visiting with Trump are Jensen Huang of Nvidia, Tim Cook of Apple, Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, Cristiano Amon of Qualcomm, Larry Fink of BlackRock and Kelly Ortberg of Boeing, according to a Truth Social post by Trump. Also on the list are executives from GE Aerospace, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Mastercard, Visa, Blackstone, Cargill and more.

Speaking to China Daily, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach said: "China is one of the world's most dynamic economies, and Mastercard is committed to the market for the long term.

"Since we began processing domestic transactions in May 2024, we've made strong progress — expanding acceptance, deepening local partnerships and bringing simple, secure 'tap and go' experiences to everyday life."

Looking ahead, he added, "We will continue to invest in China and bring more products and services that support both businesses and consumers."

According to experts, the lineup of CEOs from some of the U.S.' most influential companies sends a clear signal that, despite years of tariff impositions, export controls and heated talks of decoupling, China remains a highly significant market for U.S. businesses.

"The economic gravity between the two countries remains immense," said Chen Wenling, a senior researcher at the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies. "Even as trade tensions and geopolitical risks cast a shadow, the fundamental forces of China-U.S. complementarity have not disappeared."

Chen noted that the U.S. leads in financial markets and retains significant high-tech advantages, while China's edge in market scale, supply chain depth and rapid innovation is equally real.

Sean Stein, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, said: "If you just say they're the two largest economies, you're missing the most important part. They're also the two most dynamic and most innovative economies."

"It is when you add the innovation and dynamism pieces that you truly recognize the need for the two countries to find ways to work together more effectively," Stein said.

Data released in November by the Chinese embassy in the U.S. showed that more than 80,000 U.S. companies have invested in China, while 7,000 Chinese firms operate in the U.S..

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade said that the council welcomes representatives from the U.S. business community to visit China, adding that there is plenty of scope for, and tremendous potential in, practical cooperation between Beijing and Washington.

"We look forward to the business communities of both countries further deepening exchanges and cooperation, and making new contributions to the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations," said the spokesperson.

In addition to the companies in the delegation, U.S. businesses across industries continue to demonstrate their confidence in the Chinese market through tangible action.

Henry Ding, president of 3M China, said: "In recent years, 3M has continued to expand its domestic manufacturing footprint, strengthen local R&D innovation capabilities, and accelerate the localization of its full value chain in China, spanning R&D, testing and manufacturing."

He added that today, more than 50 percent of the products 3M sells in China are manufactured locally.

Ding said that 3M China will continue to increase its local R&D investment this year and plans to achieve more than 30 percent growth in new product launches compared with 2025, significantly outpacing other global markets.

Ian Shih, president of Rockwell Automation China, said that China's vast market, complete industrial ecosystem and continued high-level opening-up provide strong support for companies seeking long-term growth and diversified application opportunities.

At the 8th China International Import Expo held in Shanghai last November, U.S. companies claimed the largest exhibition area, with their pavilions collectively covering more than 50,000 square meters, marking the seventh consecutive year that U.S. companies have led all foreign participants.