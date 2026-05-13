ISO issues first global karst monitoring standard, led by China

(ECNS) - The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has released the world's first international standard for monitoring karst critical zones, developed with leadership from China.

The standard, titled Technical Specifications for Karst Critical Zone Monitoring, focuses on tracking hydrological, geochemical and biological processes in karst regions - landscapes formed from soluble rocks such as limestone.

Karst regions cover about 22 million square kilometers globally and provide water to roughly 25% of the world's population. However, such areas are often vulnerable to groundwater pollution, geological hazards and land degradation.

The newly issued standard establishes technical guidelines covering monitoring station networks, data collection and environmental assessment, based on China's long-term research into karst carbon cycles and carbon sinks.

It classifies karst systems into seven climate-based categories, including tropical, subtropical, temperate, arid and polar environments, and outlines requirements for tracking water and soil loss, as well as water quality.

The framework also sets technical requirements for monitoring water and soil loss, watershed carbon-water-calcium cycles and water quality, while providing guidance for data transmission, storage, quality control and sharing.

Experts from multiple countries, including Austria, Canada, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Serbia, participated in drafting the standard.

The release reflects growing international cooperation in managing fragile water and ecological systems in karst regions.

(By Zhang Jiahao)