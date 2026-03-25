Asia to keep driving global growth: Boao report

Zhang Jun (right), secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia, addresses the annual conference of the forum on Tuesday. (Photo by Zhang Wei/chinadialy.com.cn)

Asia's economy is set to remain a key driver of global growth despite mounting external uncertainties, a flagship report released at the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in China's Hainan province has stated.

According to the report, Asia's share of global GDP, measured by purchasing power parity, is expected to rise from 49.2 percent in 2025 to 49.7 percent in 2026, with the region's economy, supported by deepening integration and a resilient industrial base, projected to expand by 4.5 percent.

"Although the region's economic integration and sustainable development will inevitably face challenges, with confidence, cooperation and perseverance, it can continue to advance toward high-quality development and build a new growth pattern supporting the 'Asian century'," said Zhang Jun, secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia, at a news conference on Tuesday.

Despite headwinds such as geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism and supply chain "de-risking", trade ties remain robust within Asia, with its intra-regional trade dependence increasing from 56.3 percent in 2023 to 57.2 percent in 2024, the report showed.

The report also highlighted that Asia's central position in global value chains remains firmly intact. Among 29 key categories of intermediate goods, representing over 85 percent of global parts and components trade, Asia remains the world's primary supply center and manufacturing hub.

Notably, China leads in 19 out of 22 categories of products within Asia's global value chains, the report found.

"China's position as a key node remains solid, and the strengthening of intra-Asian value chains has reinforced the region's central role, a trend unlikely to reverse in the near term," it read.

Against this backdrop, Zhang said the forum aims to send a clear message that while the world is undergoing profound changes, new opportunities continue to emerge alongside challenges, meaning all parties should expand cooperation, navigate uncertainties and pursue win-win outcomes.