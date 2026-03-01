China announces anti-dumping duty on Canadian companies

China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Saturday that Canadian companies will face an anti-dumping duty rate of 5.9 percent after it concluded an anti-dumping investigation into canola seed imports originating in Canada.

The outcome of the probe, which was launched in December 2024, ruled that definitive anti-dumping measures would be implemented from Sunday for a period of five years.

A ministry spokesperson said the measure is expected to go some way to easing pressure on domestic industries and help safeguard their healthy and stable development.

During the investigation, the Canadian government expressed concerns about the case on multiple occasions. As a result, within the framework of rules, China took into account Canada's reasonable requests and made the final ruling based on facts and evidence, according to the ministry statement.

The statement added that China is ready to work with Canada to further deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation and enhance the well-being of the peoples of both countries.