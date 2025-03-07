High hopes pinned on a low-flying economic revolution

Yang Yi, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends a group interview ahead of the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

The "low-altitude economy", a pioneering force in what are being called China's new quality productive forces, holds immense potential to reshape future transportation, logistics and public services while driving innovation-led growth, an industry insider says.

"The low-altitude economy, included in the government work report for the past two years, is entering a golden era of development", Yang Yi, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and an aviation photoelectric technology expert, said in an interview at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

The low-altitude economy, spanning logistics, urban air mobility, emergency response and rural revitalization, is unlocking new consumption models and upgrading public service capabilities, Yang said.

"During this year's Spring Festival, the AS700 manned airship bridged cultural heritage and rural development by linking intangible cultural heritage celebrations with the popular Village Basketball Association games in Guizhou province. During earthquake relief operations in Dingri county in the Xizang autonomous region recently, the Wing Loong emergency-rescue drones, operating under extreme plateau conditions, quickly identified disaster-stricken areas and obtained critical information."

To fully unleash the sector's potential, Yang said, coordinated efforts in improving airspace management and safety protocols are needed, which will promote technological innovation and stimulate potential demand.

In November, Aviation Industry Corp of China formed a low-altitude economy innovation consortium with seven State-owned enterprises, aiming to build a competitive industrial chain covering research and development, manufacturing and applications, Yang said.

"This sector will fuel economic growth, spur cutting-edge consumption and put China at the forefront of the global aviation revolution."