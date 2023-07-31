Transportation sector gives a big push to China's economy in 1H

China's transportation industry maintained steady recovery and continued to improve economy from January to June.

During the first half of this year, the number of commercial passenger trips was 4.32 billion, a year-on-year increase of 56.3 percent. The traffic of commercial passenger trips in city public transportation was 45.2 billion, up 15 percent year-on-year. About 11.78 billion passenger trips made by car on highways, a year-on-year increase of 39 percent, which was more than the traffic before the epidemic, according to Li Chuanguang, deputy director of the general planning department of the Ministry of Transport.

The cargo throughput at ports has grown rapidly. In the first half of this year, the port cargo throughput was 8.19 billion metric tons, a rise of 8 percent year-on-year. Container throughput maintained growth as well, handling 150 million containers, a year-on-year increase of 4.8 percent.

The investment in transportation sector has remained high. From January to June, the investment in transportation fixed assets was 1.83 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.1 percent.

The ministry will continue to promote the continuous recovery of economy and improve policies and measures to boost economy, Li said.