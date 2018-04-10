President Xi hails 40 years of reform, opening-up

The opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference is held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

China began its historic journey of reform and opening-up in 1978, and the Chinese people have added a glorious chapter to the development epic of the country and the nation over the past four decades, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.[Special coverage]

Over the last four decades, the Chinese people have significantly unleashed and enhanced productivity in China through hard work with an unyielding spirit, Xi said at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

Over the last four decades, the Chinese people have blazed a path of socialism with Chinese characteristics through determined exploration with a pioneering spirit, according to Xi.

Over the last four decades, the Chinese people have kept forging ahead and demonstrated the strength of the nation through keeping pace with the progress of the times, he noted.

"Over the last four decades, the Chinese people have embraced the world with open arms and actively contributed our share to the world," Xi said.

"Today, the Chinese people can say with great pride that reform and opening-up, China's second revolution if you like, has not only profoundly changed the country but also greatly influenced the whole world," the president said.

More:

Xi hails valuable 'Boao proposals'

With a focus on Asia and a global perspective, the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) has hosted active discussions and produced many valuable "Boao proposals" since its inception, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

China's GDP grows by 9.5 pct on average in past 40 years: Xi

Over the past 40 years, China's GDP has averaged an annual growth rate of around 9.5 percent in comparable prices, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

China to strengthen IPR protection: Xi

IPR protection is the centerpiece of the system for improving property rights protection, and it will provide the biggest boost to enhancing the competitiveness of the Chinese economy, the president said.

Xi outlines Chinese nation's missions in new era

"Each age and generation have their own challenges and missions. China has come a long way, but it has to overcome new challenges on its way ahead," Xi said in a keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

China to significantly broaden market access: Xi

China will launch a number of landmark measures this year to significantly broaden its market access, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

China will not attempt to overturn existing int'l system: Xi

The country will "stay as determined as ever to build world peace, contribute to global prosperity and uphold the international order," he said in a keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

China to explore opening of free trade ports with Chinese characteristics: Xi

"We will pay equal attention to 'bringing in' and 'going global', and break new ground in opening China further through links running eastward and westward, across land and over sea," he said in a keynote speech at the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

Xi calls for building a community with a shared future for mankind

"With the future in mind, we need to treat each other with respect and as equals," said Xi when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

Xi says cold-war, zero-sum mentality out of place

"Putting oneself on a pedestal or trying to immune oneself from adverse developments will get nowhere," said Xi when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

Opportunities, outcomes of BRI to benefit world: Xi

"It must be pointed out that as the BRI is a new initiative, it is perfectly natural for there to be different views in cooperation. As long as the parties embrace the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, we can surely enhance cooperation and resolve differences," he said.

Xi says China to create more attractive investment environment

"China relied mainly on providing favorable policies for foreign investors in the past, but now we will have to rely more on improving the investment environment," he said.

China to reduce tariffs, expand imports: Xi

"We will take the initiative to expand imports," Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference held in the southern island province of Hainan.