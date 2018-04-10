China to explore opening of free trade ports with Chinese characteristics: Xi

China will adopt policies to promote high-standard liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, and explore the opening of free trade ports with Chinese characteristics, President Xi Jinping said here Tuesday.[Special coverage]

"We will pay equal attention to 'bringing in' and 'going global', and break new ground in opening China further through links running eastward and westward, across land and over sea," he said in a keynote speech at the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.