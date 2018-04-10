Xi calls for building a community with a shared future for mankind

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for people around the world to work together toward a community with a shared future for mankind and make Asia and the world peaceful, tranquil, prosperous, open and beautiful.[Special coverage]

"With the future in mind, we need to treat each other with respect and as equals," said Xi when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

With the future in mind, Xi said, we also need to promote dialogue and share responsibility, engage in cooperation for win-win results, uphold inclusiveness and seek harmony without uniformity, as well as treat nature with respect and treasure our planet.