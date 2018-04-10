Opportunities, outcomes of BRI to benefit world: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) may be China's idea, but its opportunities and outcomes are going to benefit the world.[Special coverage]

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference held in south China's Hainan Province.

China has no geopolitical calculations, seeks no exclusionary blocs and imposes no business deals on others, the president said.

"It must be pointed out that as the BRI is a new initiative, it is perfectly natural for there to be different views in cooperation. As long as the parties embrace the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, we can surely enhance cooperation and resolve differences," he said.

"This way, we can make the BRI the broadest platform for international cooperation in keeping with the trend of economic globalization and to the greater benefit of all our peoples," Xi said.