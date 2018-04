With a focus on Asia and a global perspective, the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) has hosted active discussions and produced many valuable "Boao proposals" since its inception, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.[Special coverage]

The "Boao proposals" have helped build consensus in Asia, encourage cooperation, promote economic globalization and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, said Xi when addressing the opening ceremony of the BFA annual conference.