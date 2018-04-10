LINE

Xi addresses opening ceremony of BFA annual conference

2018-04-10 09:54Xinhua
The opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference is held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

The opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference is held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Chinese President Xi Jinping started to deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia Tuesday morning.[Special coverage]

The conference runs from April 8 to 11 in Boao, a town in south China's island province of Hainan, and is themed "An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity."

Xi hails valuable 'Boao proposals'

With a focus on Asia and a global perspective, the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) has hosted active discussions and produced many valuable "Boao proposals" since its inception, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

China's GDP grows by 9.5 pct on average in past 40 years: Xi

Over the past 40 years, China's GDP has averaged an annual growth rate of around 9.5 percent in comparable prices, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

　　

