Chinese envoy calls for efforts to de-escalate situation, achieve ceasefire in Ukraine

As the crisis in Ukraine continues, with the situation on the battlefield intensifying and civilian suffering mounting, every effort should be made to de-escalate the situation and achieve a ceasefire and an end to hostilities, a Chinese envoy to the United Nations said on Monday.

Speaking at a UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine, Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said the recent severe antagonism between the parties concerned and the spiraling escalation of military confrontation would only cause the light of peace to fade further.

"This trend is highly dangerous and must be reversed as soon as possible," he said.

Noting that military confrontation offers no solution but instead deepens divisions, undermines mutual trust, and heightens the risk of further escalation beyond control, the ambassador called on the parties concerned to remain calm, exercise restraint, strictly abide by international humanitarian law, and refrain from targeting civilians, civilian infrastructure, and humanitarian workers. "Every effort should be made to de-escalate the situation and achieve a ceasefire and an end to hostilities," Sun emphasized.

China has taken note of the recent statements by the United States, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine regarding peace talks, as well as the existing gaps in their positions. Nevertheless, as long as talks continue, there is hope for peace, Sun pointed out.

"The more complex the situation, the more important it is to maintain confidence and intensify efforts," he said, calling on all parties concerned to demonstrate political will and flexibility, and to properly address each other's legitimate security concerns with a view to reaching a comprehensive, lasting and binding peace agreement at an early date.

Sun noted that the crisis has evolved to a stage where the underlying contradictions are highly complex, and the interests of all parties are deeply intertwined. He called on all parties concerned to uphold a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, commit to resolving the root causes of the crisis in full compliance with the principles of the UN Charter, and work towards a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security architecture, so as to ensure lasting peace and stability in Europe.

Underscoring that China's position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear, the ambassador said China stands ready to work with the international community to strive for an early political settlement of the crisis.