FM calls for diplomatic efforts to end Mideast conflict

Foreign Minister Wang Yi held separate phone conversations on Monday with his Iranian, Omani and French counterparts, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East and intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation of the situation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi briefed Wang on the latest developments in the region and said the military action initiated by the United States violated international law and crossed Iran's red line, leaving Iran with no choice but to exercise full self-defense.

Araghchi noted that China has publicly articulated a position of fairness and justice, and he expressed hope that China would continue to play a constructive role in preventing further escalation of regional tensions.

Wang reiterated China's support for Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and national dignity, and in defending its legitimate rights and interests.

He voiced confidence that Iran will maintain national and social stability under the current circumstances, take seriously the legitimate concerns of neighboring countries, and ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in Iran.

During his phone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Wang commended Oman for its active mediation in facilitating Iran-US negotiations and its sustained efforts to uphold regional peace.

Wang said that China attaches importance to the legitimate concerns of Gulf countries and supports them in safeguarding their sovereignty and national security. The spillover of the conflict does not serve the fundamental and long-term interests of Gulf states, he said.

Wang expressed hope that Gulf countries will strengthen independence and self-reliance, oppose external interference, foster good-neighborly relations, enhance solidarity and cooperation, and truly hold their future and destiny in their own hands.

Al Busaidi said it is regrettable that the US and Israel abandoned previous negotiation outcomes and launched military strikes, warning that a prolonged conflict would lead to more casualties and property loss.

He noted that China has consistently upheld the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and remains a reliable and positive force. At this sensitive moment, Oman looks forward to China playing an important role, he said, pledging that Oman will ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions on its soil.

During his phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Wang emphasized that the international community should oppose any act that violates international law and must not apply double standards.

Major powers should not attack other countries at will by relying on military superiority, and the world must not be allowed to regress to the law of the jungle, he said.

Wang emphasized that the Iranian nuclear issue should ultimately return to the track of political and diplomatic settlement.

He expressed hope that France will maintain an objective and fair position, remain calm and rational, and work with China to steer the situation toward de-escalation while jointly safeguarding the basic norms governing international relations.

Barrot said the military strikes launched by the US and Israel in Iran were conducted without consultation with, or authorization from, the UN Security Council.

As permanent members of the Security Council, France and China bear special responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, he said, adding that France looks forward to working with China to play a positive role in easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

The flurry of high-level communications in the past three days, including the one between Wang and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, has underscored China's active diplomatic engagement aimed at de-escalating tensions and steering the situation back to the track of political and diplomatic resolution.

Following the US-Israeli attack on Iran, the Security Council, at the request of China and Russia, convened an emergency session on Saturday to discuss the situation.

On Monday, fresh explosions were heard in Iran, Lebanon and across the Middle East, with reports suggesting that the death toll in the current conflict had exceeded 550.

According to China's Foreign Ministry, as of Monday, more than 3,000 Chinese nationals had been evacuated from Iran, while one Chinese citizen was killed in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Ding Long, a professor at Shanghai International Studies University's Middle East Studies Institute, said the killing of Iran's supreme leader "has set a dangerous precedent, undermining the existing international order and reshaping modern warfare in a manner that could produce a far-reaching chilling effect".