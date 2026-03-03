Upcoming 'two sessions' set stage for strong start to China's new five-year plan

As the annual national "two sessions" approach, China is expected to send strong and fresh signals on pushing high-quality development, leveraging greater policy and reform support to ensure steady economic growth and social progress.

High on the agenda is the review of a guiding development blueprint for the new five-year period (2026-2030). With clear strategies, a good record in effective implementation, and an emphasis on quality rather than just speed, the world's second-largest economy has been well-positioned to secure a robust start to its 15th Five-Year Plan period, which marks a critical stage for basically realizing socialist modernization by 2035.

Strategic and comprehensive five-year plans are a hallmark of China's governance. Despite a host of challenges and hardships along the way, China forged ahead with enterprise and fortitude over the past five years, accomplished one goal after another, and made steady strides on the journey of Chinese modernization.

During the annual sessions of China's national legislature and top political advisory body, important policy measures will be discussed to boost domestic demand and build a robust domestic market, advance sci-tech innovation and self-reliance, deepen reforms and expand high-standard opening up, among other priorities. These measures will combine to tap the potential of the Chinese economy in full and catalyze new growth drivers across multiple fields.

There are many highlights worth looking forward to this year. First up, China is expected to continuously prioritize the expansion of domestic demand to make it a driving force for economic development. Growth will gain new and enduring momentum from the in-depth implementation of special initiatives to boost consumption, as well as measures to raise both urban and rural incomes and unlock services consumption potential.

The shift to a more consumption-driven economy will strengthen the endogenous drivers of growth while reducing the impacts of external uncertainty. In 2025, final consumption expenditure contributed 52 percent of China's economic growth, up by five percentage points from a year earlier. Consumption is emerging as a main driver of long-term and healthy development in China's economy.

Meanwhile, the country will boost investment through such steps as the stimulation of private investment and an appropriate increase in the scale of investment within the central government budget. China's pursuit of common prosperity in its modernization process, as well as its emphasis on integrated investment in physical assets and human capital, will unleash vitality and potential in both consumption and investment.

Technology upgrades will continue to translate into visible economic vitality. A martial arts show featuring Unitree humanoid robots at this year's "Spring Festival Gala" offered a glimpse into the momentum of China's shift toward a tech-driven future.

Regarding sci-tech self-reliance and strength as keys to building a great modern socialist country, China is expected to provide increased support for basic research and innovation. Through boosting technological and industrial innovation, the country will develop new quality productive forces even further, and step up efforts to foster and expand new growth drivers.

Reform will surely enhance the momentum of China's high-quality development. This year, the country is expected to advance reforms in areas including the construction of a unified national market, and capital market investment and financing. By 2029, China aims to complete more than 300 important reform tasks that were put forward in 2024, which will provide a strong push for Chinese modernization.

Confidence in China's 2026 economic trajectory also stems from the country's commitment to opening up. Its moves to expand market access with a focus on the services industry, and promote foreign investment and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, will create enormous opportunities for shared growth.

Aiming to peak its carbon dioxide emissions before 2030, China is expected to accelerate its green transition across the board, adding impetus to development through smart power grids and the cultivation of the hydrogen energy and green fuel industries, among other endeavors.

In the face of multifaceted challenges at home and abroad, China will adhere to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability. Steady hands are the strongest signal in a turbulent world.

The new five-year plan outline, which sets forth China's strategic intentions and government priorities, will shed light on policy continuity, explaining why China will undoubtedly remain a major powerhouse of global economic growth and benefit the world through its modernization.