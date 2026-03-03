LINE

U.S. Central Command says six service members killed in Iran operation

2026-03-03 Xinhua

The U.S. Central Command announced on Monday the death of two additional U.S. service members in the attacks against Iran, bringing the total number to six.

"As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action. U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region," the command said in a post on X.

In another post earlier in the day, the command said the U.S. forces have sunk 11 Iranian naval vessels operating in the Gulf of Oman.

