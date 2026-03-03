U.S. Central Command says six service members killed in Iran operation

The U.S. Central Command announced on Monday the death of two additional U.S. service members in the attacks against Iran, bringing the total number to six.

"As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action. U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region," the command said in a post on X.

In another post earlier in the day, the command said the U.S. forces have sunk 11 Iranian naval vessels operating in the Gulf of Oman.