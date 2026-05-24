U.S. media say Iran deal may include ceasefire extension, reopening Hormuz

A proposed agreement the United States and Iran are close to signing involves a 60-day ceasefire extension during which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, Iran would be able to freely sell oil, and negotiations would be held on curbing Iran's nuclear program, Axios quoted a U.S. official as saying on Saturday.

One key element of the proposed agreement between Iran and the United States is an apparent commitment by Tehran to giving up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to two U.S. officials, the New York Times reported.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Saturday that Iran and the United States are working to finalize a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war.

"We should wait and see what will happen within the next three to four days," he said, adding that Iran's nuclear issue is not a focus of the peace talks at this stage.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced earlier in the day that a peace agreement with Iran has been "largely negotiated," subject to finalization between the United States, Iran and other relevant countries in the Middle East.

As part of the agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened, Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Final aspects and details of the deal are being discussed and will be announced shortly, he said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday "We merely seek to safeguard our people's legal and legitimate rights, but our history and experience of negotiating with the United States urge us to exercise utmost caution."

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported Saturday that Iran insists on not discussing its nuclear program at this stage, releasing its frozen assets prior to negotiations, and continuing its control and management over the Strait of Hormuz, citing an informed source close to the Iranian negotiating team.

No negotiation will take place if the three remaining serious issues of disagreement are not resolved, it reported.