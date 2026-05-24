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Over 10 unaccounted for after heavy rain lashes SW China's Chongqing

2026-05-24 10:45:22Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

More than 10 people were unaccounted for after heavy rain battered Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality starting Saturday night, said local authorities.

According to the meteorological department, torrential rains struck parts of central and western Chongqing between 11 p.m. Saturday and 12 a.m. Sunday. Guankouwan and Hanjiagou Village in the district logged 296.7 mm and 256.9 mm of extraordinary rainstorms, respectively.

Given the short interval between the current and previous rounds of heavy rainfall, the continuous precipitation poses a higher risk of inducing geological disasters, including landslides, collapses, and debris flows, said the meteorological authorities.

Chongqing has activated a Level-III emergency response for geological disasters in Yongchuan District at 7 a.m. Sunday. The local relevant departments are carrying out emergency rescue work.

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