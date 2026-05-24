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1 dead, 17 unaccounted for after heavy rain lashes SW China's Chongqing

2026-05-24 11:50:51Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

One person was killed and another 17 were unaccounted for after heavy rain battered Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality starting Saturday night, said local authorities.

A heavy rainstorm hit the district from Saturday night to Sunday morning. The Chashanzhuhai subdistrict logged the maximum rainfall of 296.6 mm between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, with a maximum hourly rainfall intensity of 103.6 mm, according to the on-site command headquarters for flood control and rescue operations.

Rescue and response efforts are currently underway in full swing.

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