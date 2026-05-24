Chongqing's trade with ASEAN reaches 36.48 billion yuan in Q1 2026

By Liu Xinyu

(ECNS) – Chongqing's total import and export volume with ASEAN reached 36.48 billion yuan (about $5.06 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, up 30.2% year on year, as the two sides continued to deepen economic and trade cooperation.

The figures were released at the Chongqing-ASEAN Investment and Trade Cooperation Matchmaking Conference held in Chongqing on Friday, as one of the key events of the 8th Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade (WCIFIT).

The Chongqing-ASEAN Investment and Trade Cooperation Matchmaking Conference is held in Chongqing, May 22, 2026. (Photo provided to Ecns by Chongqing Western Research Center for Commerce Development)

ASEAN has been Chongqing's largest trading partner for several consecutive years, a local official said at the conference.

Chongqing enterprises have so far established over 30 projects at key ASEAN industrial parks, including the Thai-Chinese Rayong Industrial Zone in Thailand and SLP Park in Vietnam.

Wang Qiang, an inspector of the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, said the city regards deepening cooperation with ASEAN as a strategic priority for inland opening-up.

Leveraging platforms such as the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor (ILSTC) and the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity (CCI), Chongqing will continue to improve its business environment, facilitate two-way trade, and promote industrial synergy, with the goal of building itself into a comprehensive inland open hub, Wang added.

Sake Nopthaisong, Consul-General of Thailand in Chengdu, speaks at the Chongqing-ASEAN Investment and Trade Cooperation Matchmaking Conference, May 22, 2026. (Photo provided to Ecns by Chongqing Western Research Center for Commerce Development)

Zhao Hong, director of the Trade and Investment Division of the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC), said she looked forward to leveraging the matchmaking conference as an opportunity to deepen integration between the two sides in trade, investment, logistics and finance, achieving mutual benefits.

Bui Nguyen Long, Consul-General of Vietnam in Chongqing, speaks at the Chongqing-ASEAN Investment and Trade Cooperation Matchmaking Conference, May 22, 2026. (Photo provided to Ecns by Chongqing Western Research Center for Commerce Development)

"Thailand hopes to serve as a bridge connecting western China with Southeast Asia, ASEAN, and the broader region," Sake Nopthaisong, Consul-General of Thailand in Chengdu, noted that Thailand and Chongqing have significant potential for cooperation in areas such as the new energy vehicle industrial chain.

"Vietnam has been Chongqing's largest trading partner within ASEAN for several consecutive years," said Bui Nguyen Long, Consul-General of Vietnam in Chongqing, who outlined several cooperation priorities, including leveraging the ILSTC to improve cross-border transport efficiency and reduce logistics costs along the industrial chain, expanding investment cooperation in emerging sectors, and establishing regular exchange mechanisms for business associations.