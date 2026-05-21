UN chief condemns Israeli decision to establish military facilities at UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns "in the strongest terms" the Israeli authorities' decision to establish military facilities at the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound in East Jerusalem they seized in January, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"These unprecedented and escalatory measures against UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) are a breach of the inviolability of United Nations premises. They constitute an obstacle to the implementation of the clear mandate of the General Assembly for UNRWA's continued operations in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General views as wholly unacceptable the continued escalatory actions against UNRWA. He deeply regrets that the Israeli authorities continue to take steps that are in violation of their obligations concerning the privileges and immunities of the United Nations," the statement said.

Noting that such actions, as affirmed by the International Court of Justice, are unlawful, the statement said Israel is not entitled to exercise sovereign powers in any part of the occupied Palestinian territory and is under an obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, as rapidly as possible.

"The Secretary-General urges the Government of Israel to rescind its decision and immediately return to the United Nations the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound," the statement said, stressing that UNRWA is an integral part of the United Nations and the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound remains United Nations premises.