Thai scholar: my experience reflects China-ASEAN exchanges and cooperation

The 2026 China Internet Civilization Conference was held on Tuesday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. During the forum, Nisachol Thaithong, research fellow and lecturer at the China-ASEAN Research Institute and Guangxi Research Institute for Innovation and Development, said in an exclusive interview with China News Network that she views her own experience as a reflection of China-ASEAN exchanges and cooperation.

“I am currently working at Guangxi University and participating in ASEAN Talented Young Scientist Program,” she said, adding that Guangxi has established relatively well-developed mechanisms for exchanges among governments, enterprises and academic institutions, and provides scholarships and other support for international students.

“Guangxi serves as one of China’s key gateways to ASEAN. and maintains very close cooperation with ASEAN countries,” she said. “At the governmental, business and academic levels, there are many supportive policies promoting cooperation and exchanges.” (Huang Fang, Ren Shuai, Intern: Hu Tongyu)