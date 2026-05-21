Nvidia reports 85 pct revenue growth for Q1 of fiscal year 2027

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia on Wednesday reported record revenue of 81.6 billion U.S. dollars for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended April 26, 2026, marking an 85 percent increase from a year ago.

The company's quarterly Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) net income surged 211 percent year on year to 58.3 billion dollars.

For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins stood at 74.9 percent and 75.0 percent, respectively, while GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were 2.39 dollars and 1.87 dollars, respectively.

Nvidia said it is transitioning to a new reporting framework that better reflects its current and future growth drivers. The company will have two market platforms: Data Center and Edge Computing. First-quarter Edge Computing revenue totaled 6.4 billion dollars, up 29 percent from a year ago.

"The buildout of AI factories -- the largest infrastructure expansion in human history -- is accelerating at extraordinary speed," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

He said agentic AI has arrived, doing productive work, generating real value and scaling rapidly across companies and industries, adding that Nvidia is uniquely positioned at the center of this transformation.

Nvidia's outlook for revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 is 91 billion dollars, plus or minus 2 percent.