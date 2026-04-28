Heatwave grips most parts of India as mercury crosses 46-degree Celsius mark

Most parts of India have continued to face extreme heatwave conditions over the past few days, even as primary schools were shut in several areas and school timings altered at other places in a bid to protect children from health conditions like heatstroke.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Jaisalmer and Barmer districts in the western state of Rajasthan were the hottest places on Monday with a temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Jharsuguda district in the eastern state of Odisha recorded the highest temperature at 44.8 degrees Celsius, which was 4.2 degrees Celsius above normal. In comparison, the state's Sonepur district recorded a temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The country's capital city, New Delhi, recorded the highest temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

According to IMD, on Sunday, several areas in the south-western state of Maharashtra, particularly Akola, Wardha and Amravati, recorded the highest temperature of as high as 46.9 degrees Celsius.

Considering the extreme heatwave conditions, the IMD had been issuing repeated health advisories appealing to the public at large to keep themselves hydrated and not venture out unnecessarily between 12:00 noon and 04:00 p.m.

As a precautionary measure, a new ward to treat heat-stroke cases has been opened at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in central Delhi.