UNGA concludes interactive dialogues with UN secretary-general candidates

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) concluded its two-day interactive dialogues with candidates for the position of the next UN secretary-general on Wednesday.

Four candidates vying for the position participated in the dialogues: Michelle Bachelet, former Chilean president and former UN high commissioner for human rights, nominated by Brazil and Mexico; Rafael Grossi, current director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nominated by Argentina; Macky Sall, former president of Senegal, nominated by Burundi; and Rebeca Grynspan, economist and former vice president of Costa Rica, nominated by Costa Rica.

During the three-hour dialogues, the candidates presented their vision statements and responded to questions from UN member states and civil society on topics ranging from their leadership abilities, experience and qualifications to reform and the three UN pillars -- peace and security, sustainable development and human rights.

In remarks to the press before the dialogues started on Tuesday, UNGA President Annalena Baerbock said the selection of the secretary-general has widespread consequences "that resonate far beyond this building."

"Our choice will shape the direction of the world's unique multilateral organization and demonstrate whether the United Nations truly represents the more than 8 billion people around the world, who are half women and girls," she said.

The next secretary-general will be entrusted not only with navigating global challenges, but also with advancing essential reforms to ensure that an organization born around 80 years ago from the ashes of two World Wars is capable of meeting 21st-century challenges, Baerbock said.

Antonio Guterres, the current and ninth secretary-general of the United Nations, took office in January 2017. The next UN secretary-general will take over the role from Jan. 1, 2027.