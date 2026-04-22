Trump extends U.S. ceasefire with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for talks as the current two-week truce is set to expire on Wednesday night.

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump wrote on Truth Social.