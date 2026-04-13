U.S., Iran fail to reach a deal after talks in Pakistan

The United States and Iran have failed to reach any agreement after 21 hours of talks that concluded on Sunday in Pakistan, putting a fragile two-week ceasefire at grave risk as the six-week-old conflict, which has killed thousands and sent global oil prices soaring, hangs in the balance.

The face-to-face talks in Islamabad marked the first direct high-level meeting between Washington and Tehran in more than a decade, and were their most senior diplomatic encounter since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency said that "excessive" US demands had blocked reaching an agreement. Other Iranian media outlets said that there was agreement on a number of issues, but that the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program were the main points of difference.